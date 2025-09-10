LOADING...

Ducati's V21L is world's 1st solid-state battery-powered motorcycle

Auto

Ducati just pulled the wraps off its V21L electric race motorcycle at IAA Mobility in Munich.
What's cool? It's the first in the Volkswagen Group to run on a solid-state lithium-metal battery, built with QuantumScape and PowerCo.
This new battery tech is all about better safety and efficiency, marking a big step forward for Ducati's racing game.

Battery can charge from 10% to 80% in just over

The V21L's battery packs serious punch—about 844W-hours per liter—and can charge from 10% to 80% in just over 12 minutes, which is huge for racing.
This move from lab to racetrack could shake up both motorsports and EVs.
Investors are already excited: QuantumScape's stock jumped 20% after the news.