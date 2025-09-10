Next Article
Ducati's V21L is world's 1st solid-state battery-powered motorcycle
Ducati just pulled the wraps off its V21L electric race motorcycle at IAA Mobility in Munich.
What's cool? It's the first in the Volkswagen Group to run on a solid-state lithium-metal battery, built with QuantumScape and PowerCo.
This new battery tech is all about better safety and efficiency, marking a big step forward for Ducati's racing game.
The V21L's battery packs serious punch—about 844W-hours per liter—and can charge from 10% to 80% in just over 12 minutes, which is huge for racing.
This move from lab to racetrack could shake up both motorsports and EVs.
Investors are already excited: QuantumScape's stock jumped 20% after the news.