Ducati's V21L is world's 1st solid-state battery-powered motorcycle Auto Sep 10, 2025

Ducati just pulled the wraps off its V21L electric race motorcycle at IAA Mobility in Munich.

What's cool? It's the first in the Volkswagen Group to run on a solid-state lithium-metal battery, built with QuantumScape and PowerCo.

This new battery tech is all about better safety and efficiency, marking a big step forward for Ducati's racing game.