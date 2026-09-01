Waymo and Tesla clash over sensors ahead of cybercab launch
Waymo and Tesla are going head-to-head as Tesla gears up to formally introduce its two-seater Cybercab on September 3, 2026.
Waymo says the safest self-driving cars need a combo of cameras, lidar, and radar, while Tesla sticks to its camera-only, AI-driven tech.
Waymo's Srikanth Thirumalai, a VP who oversees Waymo's driving software, called out Tesla's approach for being risky and not reliable enough for big fleets.
Waymo 4,000 robotaxis, Tesla testing Cybercab
Waymo already runs 4,000 robotaxis in 14 US cities, handling about 500,000 rides every week.
Meanwhile, Tesla is testing smaller fleets but plans to roll out its new two-seater Cybercab (with no steering wheel or pedals) soon.
With both companies chasing the hundreds of billions of dollars robotaxi market, their rivalry could shape how we ride in the future.