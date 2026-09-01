Waymo and Tesla clash over sensors ahead of cybercab launch

Waymo and Tesla are going head-to-head as Tesla gears up to formally introduce its two-seater Cybercab on September 3, 2026.

Waymo says the safest self-driving cars need a combo of cameras, lidar, and radar, while Tesla sticks to its camera-only, AI-driven tech.

Waymo's Srikanth Thirumalai, a VP who oversees Waymo's driving software, called out Tesla's approach for being risky and not reliable enough for big fleets.