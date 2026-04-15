Waymo begins London autonomous car tests before 2026 robotaxi launch
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Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, is now testing its autonomous vehicles on London streets as it gears up to launch a robotaxi service in 2026.
After mapping the city with manual drives, its cars are now running in self-driving mode (with a safety operator just in case).
Waymo hiring locally, needs UK approval
Waymo's electric Jaguar I-Pace cars are learning to handle London's tricky roads and local quirks.
Co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov shared that Waymo's AI is picking things up quickly, and the team is focused on adapting to all kinds of city scenarios.
Waymo is hiring locally, opening service centers, and making London its first international robotaxi market, though it will need final approval from UK regulators before anyone can actually book a ride.