Waymo begins London autonomous car tests before 2026 robotaxi launch

Waymo hiring locally, needs UK approval

Waymo's electric Jaguar I-Pace cars are learning to handle London's tricky roads and local quirks.

Co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov shared that Waymo's AI is picking things up quickly, and the team is focused on adapting to all kinds of city scenarios.

Waymo is hiring locally, opening service centers, and making London its first international robotaxi market, though it will need final approval from UK regulators before anyone can actually book a ride.