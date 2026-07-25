Waymo, Uber partnership on the rocks amid operational clashes
What's the story
Alphabet's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, Waymo, is reportedly considering ending its partnership with ride-hailing giant Uber, according to Financial Times. The potential split comes amid a series of clashes over operational and commercial issues between the two companies. Waymo has raised concerns over the cleanliness and routing of its vehicles, while Uber has criticized the sudden unavailability of Waymo vehicles during bad weather.
Information
Diverging objectives and disagreements
Waymo has also claimed that the partnership has "unsustainable financial terms." The operational and commercial disagreements have led to a growing rift between the two companies, with sources saying they are "pursuing diverging objectives."
Strategy
Waymo to launch robotaxis on its own app
Amid the ongoing tensions, Waymo has plans to expand its own services.
The company has informed Uber of its intention to launch robotaxis on its own app in Austin and Atlanta from January 2028.
This would be done alongside the existing offering, as per a TechCrunch report.
The move comes after both companies ended their self-driving partnership in Phoenix, Arizona late last month.
Market reaction
Uber's shares drop on Waymo split news
The news of Waymo's potential decision to end its partnership with Uber has already started affecting the latter's market performance.
Uber's shares fell by 4.3% after the report was published.
The financial impact underscores the significance of this partnership and the potential consequences if it were to come to an end.