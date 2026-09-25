Waymo expands autonomous taxis from 3 to 15 US cities
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Waymo just took its self-driving taxis from three cities in 2024 to 15 across the US as of this week.
They're now giving out about 500,000 paid rides every week.
Most of their cars are still based in California and Texas: those two states make up 80% of Waymo's whole fleet.
Waymo Ojai minivan boosts Texas fleet
Texas has seen nearly a 50% jump in Waymo vehicles over just three weeks, hitting 1,102 cars by September 24.
That's mostly because of their new Ojai minivan, which runs on Waymo's latest tech and is helping them grow fast, even with high tariffs on imports.
Texas is certainly on the list. But Florida, where Waymo operates in three cities, and newer markets like Las Vegas will likely see an influx as well.