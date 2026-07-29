Waymo faces fresh scrutiny for blocking emergency responders
What's the story
Waymo and other robotaxi companies are under the scanner for their autonomous vehicles' interactions with emergency responders. The scrutiny comes in light of several incidents where these vehicles have obstructed ambulances and fire trucks, entered active crime scenes, and failed to recognize safety signals like traffic cones and flares. Rep. Kevin Mullin (D-Calif.) has proposed a bill directing federal regulators to establish minimum national safety standards for such operators.
Proposed legislation
AV Emergency Response Coordination Act proposed
The proposed legislation, dubbed the AV Emergency Response Coordination Act, was unveiled at a press conference in San Francisco.
The event was attended by San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and Fire Chief Dean Crispen.
"We have seen disturbing, and frankly, an unacceptable number of incidents where autonomous vehicles inadvertently interfere with emergency responders," Mullin said during the conference.
Operational concerns
Robotaxis obstructing emergency access a major concern
Crispen highlighted that while the fire department has worked with AV operators, there are still several incidents showing a pattern of continued behavior.
He noted that robotaxis often pick up and drop off passengers directly in front of fire stations and ambulance deployment facilities, obstructing emergency access.
This is a major concern for public safety officials.
Regulatory measures
What does the proposed legislation entail?
The proposed bill by Mullin seeks to mandate AV companies to provide clear emergency protocols for first responders.
It also proposes a 24-hour hotline giving public officials direct access to these companies and directs the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to develop minimum national emergency response standards.
The legislation would also allow public officials to "geofence" AVs during emergencies or other ongoing safety hazards, giving them real-time control over where robotaxis can operate.
Industry response
Waymo responds to Mullin's proposed bill
Responding to the proposed bill, Waymo said it has "long supported" a federal framework to establish standards for autonomous vehicles.
"We similarly support efforts to standardize how AV developers engage with first responders," the company said in a statement.
The tech giant added that its emergency response protocols and extensive training with first responders are a critical component of their operations across the US.
Regulatory scrutiny
NHTSA demands solutions from AV firms
NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison recently sent a letter to AV developers, noting a "clear pattern of driverless AVs interfering with law enforcement and other first responders."
The letter demanded these companies present "solutions" to the problem by the end of July.
This has put pressure on firms like Waymo and Zoox, among others, to show progress or face further federal action.