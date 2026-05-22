Waymo pauses freeway robotaxi service in 4 cities over construction
Auto
Waymo just hit pause on its freeway robotaxi service in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Miami.
The reason? Its cars struggled with highway construction zones, so for now, you can only catch a Waymo ride on regular city streets in these places.
Waymo plans to restore freeway service
Waymo says it's working on software fixes and plans to get freeway rides back up soon.
Even with this bump (and earlier issues like flooding in other cities), the company is sticking to its big goal: reaching 1 million weekly paid rides by the end of 2026.
The freeway service is a big part of that plan since it helps cut travel times, especially for airport trips.