Weakest monsoon in over 10 years hits India's tractor sales
Auto
Tractor sales in India took a hit this September, dropping to 76,906 units from 87,977 units in August.
The main culprit? The weakest monsoon in over 10 years left rural incomes low and cash flows tight, so many families put off buying big-ticket items like tractors.
India 2-wheelers and passenger vehicles surge
While tractors struggled, two-wheelers and passenger vehicles actually saw a big boost: sales jumped 31.8% year-on-year, reaching 2.54 million units.
Tax cuts helped make these rides more affordable for now, but dealers warn that if prices keep rising, even those benefits might not last long.