WEGO electric 3-wheeler lineup launched by Bajaj Auto in India

Prices from ₹3.12L and 5-year warranty

Passenger options start at ₹3,11,908 (ex-showroom Delhi), with ranges from 213km to 272km; shared mobility models go up to 259km.

The top-end model hits that 296km mark at ₹4.48 lakh.

Cargo versions offer between 149km and 207km per charge.

All WEGO vehicles come with Bluetooth connectivity, a five-year warranty, roadside assistance, and access to over 1,500 service points across India, so you're pretty much covered wherever you go.