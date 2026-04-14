WEGO electric 3-wheeler lineup launched by Bajaj Auto in India
Bajaj Auto just rolled out its new WEGO electric three-wheeler lineup, covering both passenger and cargo needs.
With models offering up to 296km on a single charge, this is being called India's widest electric three-wheeler portfolio in India.
The lineup features two-speed automatic transmission, regenerative braking, and smart battery management (basically, it's built for city runs and longer trips alike).
Prices from ₹3.12L and 5-year warranty
Passenger options start at ₹3,11,908 (ex-showroom Delhi), with ranges from 213km to 272km; shared mobility models go up to 259km.
The top-end model hits that 296km mark at ₹4.48 lakh.
Cargo versions offer between 149km and 207km per charge.
All WEGO vehicles come with Bluetooth connectivity, a five-year warranty, roadside assistance, and access to over 1,500 service points across India, so you're pretty much covered wherever you go.