Why Ferrari is working with NASA on its 1st EV

Ferrari is gearing up to launch its first-ever electric vehicle (EV), a project that has seen the Italian automaker collaborate with NASA . The partnership was formed to ensure the car's acceleration wouldn't be too jarring for passengers. In an interview with Autocar India, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna explained that "sometimes it's disturbing our brain," referring to the intense acceleration of EVs.

Acceleration research Ferrari conducted medical studies Vigna said that the company wanted to know "what is the level of acceleration that is disturbing to people?" He emphasized that too much acceleration isn't always a good thing, as it just makes you wait "for the time to stop the acceleration." To answer this question, Ferrari conducted medical studies and consulted with NASA.

Upcoming model The Luce will have a top speed of 309km/h The Ferrari Luce is still expected to be incredibly fast. The company has already teased some details about this EV. Back in October, Ferrari claimed that the EV would produce over 986hp and go from 0-100km per hour in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 309km/h. It will come with four electric motors and a massive 122kWh battery pack.

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