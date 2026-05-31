Why Indian automakers are not going all-in on EVs

Despite the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India, major automakers are taking a more diversified approach to their product strategies. They are investing in petrol, diesel, hybrid, CNG (compressed natural gas), and flex-fuel technologies. This is mainly because of the uncertainty surrounding India's automobile transition pathway. The strategy also involves a multi-powertrain approach to balance growth opportunities with profitability and investment risks.

Market trends Preparing for multiple scenarios A senior executive from a leading carmaker, who wished to remain anonymous, said the market is evolving unevenly. They noted that while interest in EVs is growing rapidly in metros, hybrids and petrol vehicles are still more practical options in many segments from both customer and profitability perspectives. This highlights the need for companies to prepare for multiple scenarios simultaneously as they navigate these market dynamics.

Industry hurdles Factors pushing manufacturers to diversify Evolving regulations, a lack of long-term policy clarity, uneven charging infrastructure, battery supply issues, and uncertainty over consumer adoption are some of the factors pushing manufacturers to diversify across multiple technologies. A dealer for several passenger vehicle brands said while everyone wants an EV story, a large number of customers still ask for petrol SUVs or hybrids when they walk into showrooms. This further emphasizes the need for automakers to hedge their bets in this unpredictable market.

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