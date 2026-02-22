Why Lamborghini is ditching EVs and sticking with hybrids Auto Feb 22, 2026

Lamborghini has pulled the plug on its all-electric Lanzador supercar and is sticking with plug-in hybrids until 2030.

The move comes as fewer buyers want silent EVs—most still love that classic engine roar.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann put it simply: "the 'acceptance curve' for battery-powered cars among its customer base was getting 'close to zero,'" so going fully electric just doesn't make sense right now.