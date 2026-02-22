Why Lamborghini is ditching EVs and sticking with hybrids
Lamborghini has pulled the plug on its all-electric Lanzador supercar and is sticking with plug-in hybrids until 2030.
The move comes as fewer buyers want silent EVs—most still love that classic engine roar.
CEO Stephan Winkelmann put it simply: "the 'acceptance curve' for battery-powered cars among its customer base was getting 'close to zero,'" so going fully electric just doesn't make sense right now.
What about the cars?
Lamborghini's latest hybrids are anything but boring.
The Revuelto mixes a V12 engine with three electric motors for 1,015 CV and a 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.5 seconds.
The Temerario brings a twin-turbo V8 hybrid setup with 920 CV, while the ultra-rare Fenomeno (only 29 made) is limited to 29 units.
Record sales last year
Thanks to these flashy hybrids, Lamborghini hit a record with over 10,700 cars sold last year.
Every model now has a hybrid version—the Revuelto starts at £450,000 and the Temerario at £260,000—so if you're dreaming big (and have deep pockets), there's plenty to choose from.