Mercedes-Benz says more AMG cars are coming to India
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz India is all set to expand its AMG portfolio, following a remarkable 50% year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales during the first half of 2026. The luxury automaker's managing director and CEO, Santosh Iyer, confirmed this expansion plan in an interview with Moneycontrol. The announcement comes after the successful launch of the AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+, which is part of Mercedes-Benz's strategy to cater to India's growing appetite for high-performance cars.
Portfolio expansion
More AMG models coming to India
Iyer said, "AMG portfolio, in particular, has recorded a robust 50% growth in H1 CY26."
He also hinted at more AMG models coming to the Indian market, including electric ones.
This move is part of Mercedes-Benz's strategy to cater to the changing preferences of customers who are increasingly looking for performance-oriented vehicles that are also practical for everyday use.
Sales performance
Record sales for Mercedes-Benz India in H1 2026
In the first half of 2026, Mercedes-Benz India sold a record 9,768 vehicles, marking a 9% YoY growth.
The company's top-end luxury portfolio also grew by over 20% YoY, contributing to 28% of the total sales volume.
The strong demand for high-performance models is evident in the impressive growth of Mercedes-AMG sales during this period.
Buyer trends
Changing expectations of AMG buyers
The changing expectations of AMG buyers are also impacting Mercedes-Benz's product strategy.
Customers now want cars that offer electric driving capability and everyday practicality without compromising on driving excitement.
Iyer said, "There is a clear trend of customers demanding AMG's performance with an eye on electric mode, daily usability."
He added that customers are increasingly looking for a car they can take to a racetrack on weekends and also to the office on weekdays.
Brand evolution
Electrification strengthening AMG brand
Mercedes-Benz believes that electrification is strengthening the AMG brand rather than changing its identity.
Iyer said, "For nearly six decades, AMG has stood for one resounding emotion: 'Driving Performance.'"
He added that customers today expect greater efficiency along with the driving experience that AMG has been known for over decades.
The new AMG E 53 Hybrid marks the next chapter in this journey, combining thrilling performance with intelligent hybrid technology.
Strategy continuity
Powertrain agnostic strategy in India
Iyer emphasized that Mercedes-Benz will continue to follow a "powertrain agnostic" strategy in India, offering customers a choice of internal combustion engine, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles as the market evolves.
He said, "We strongly believe the Indian market will continue to evolve with multiple powertrain technologies."
This strategy is evident from the launch of S-Class PHEV and AMG E53 Hybrid models.