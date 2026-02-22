Toyota recalls nearly 1,000 Land Cruiser SUVs in India
What's the story
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a recall of 969 units of its Land Cruiser 300 model in India. The recall affects vehicles manufactured between September 4, 2024, and September 30, 2025. The company said the action is precautionary and relates to a potential issue with the transmission control software of the car.
Technical glitch
What is the issue?
The problem is with the transmission control computer software that controls gear shifts in the SUV's 10-speed automatic gearbox. The transmission uses linear solenoids to manage gear changes. Under certain driving conditions, a malfunctioning solenoid and software irregularity could disrupt communication between the transmission control unit and engine ECU, potentially causing over-revving of specific gears.
Risk assessment
Transmission damage could lead to loss of drive
Toyota has warned that if left unaddressed, this condition could lead to transmission damage over time. In severe cases, damage to the transmission housing could result in fluid leakage. This might even lead to a loss of drive while the vehicle is moving at higher speeds. However, no such incidents have been reported in India so far.
Broader impact
Lexus models also affected
The same software issue has also been reported in some Lexus LX models, which share this gearbox with the Land Cruiser 300. Toyota has said its authorized dealers shall directly contact affected customers to carry out necessary corrective measures. If you're unsure whether your vehicle is part of this recall, you can check with your nearest dealership or Toyota's Customer Assistance Centre.