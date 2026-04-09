Wrightbus, Queen's University secure up to £250,000 for self-driving busses

Wrightbus stresses phased evidence-driven testing

Wrightbus says its plan is all about taking things step by step, focusing first on safety and real-world testing.

Dr. Andy Harris from the company put it simply: "phased, evidence-driven approach to test what works."

The project joins other UK efforts around driverless freight trucks and NHS shuttle services.

Plus, keep an eye out: Waymo is hoping to operate robotaxis in London by September 2026.