Wrightbus, Queen's University secure up to £250,000 for self-driving busses
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Wrightbus, a bus maker from Ballymena, and Queen's University just scored up to £250,000 in government funding to work on self-driving bus technology.
This move builds on earlier trials like Belfast's Harlander minibus and is all about making public transport smarter and safer with autonomous vehicles.
Wrightbus stresses phased evidence-driven testing
Wrightbus says its plan is all about taking things step by step, focusing first on safety and real-world testing.
Dr. Andy Harris from the company put it simply: "phased, evidence-driven approach to test what works."
The project joins other UK efforts around driverless freight trucks and NHS shuttle services.
Plus, keep an eye out: Waymo is hoping to operate robotaxis in London by September 2026.