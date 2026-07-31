Xiaomi's new electric SUV offers over 1,700km range
What's the story
Xiaomi has launched its latest electric SUV, the SkyNomad N90 Max. The vehicle is the company's first extended-range EV, boasting a range of over 1,705km on a single charge. It comes in five- and seven-seat configurations, as well as a special Camping Edition. The latter comes with features like a pop-up roof and rooftop bed for outdoor enthusiasts.
Interior innovation
The SUV's interior focuses on maximizing comfort and flexibility
The interior of the N90 Max is all about flexibility.
The front seats can rotate 180 degrees, while the center armrest can slide out to become a small table.
The second row of seats offers zero-gravity comfort with footrests for maximum relaxation.
Some models even come with a fridge and overhead speakers, making it an ideal "studio for one" or "playground for the whole family."
Tech platform
The company also introduced the SkyNomad N70 and N70 Max
Along with the N90 Max, Xiaomi also unveiled its smaller siblings, the SkyNomad N70 and N70 Max.
These models seat five but are built on the same extended-range technology platform as their bigger counterpart.
This move shows Xiaomi's commitment to providing a range of electric vehicles for different customer needs and preferences.