Xiaomi SU7 EV sedan debuts with 560-mile range

Under the hood, you get upgraded V-6s Plus motors: Standard and Pro push out 235 kilowatts each, but the Max jumps to an impressive 507 kilowatts. Expect smooth rides thanks to adaptive air suspension across all models. Inside feels futuristic: there's a huge 16.1-inch display, a wide head-up display (HUD), nine airbags for safety, and a Dark Night Black interior option is available.

The Pro variant costs around US$37,000

The Pro variant is priced at RMB 259,900 (about €31,700 / US$37,268), making it pretty tempting compared to other EVs with similar features.

The Max is pricier but brings serious power for those who want more punch.

If you're looking for an affordable entry into high-tech electric sedans without missing out on cool features or long-range capability, Xiaomi's SU7 lineup seems worth a look.