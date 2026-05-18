Xpeng starts mass production of its 1st robotaxi in Guangzhou
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Xpeng, a Chinese electric car company, just started mass-producing its first robotaxi at its Guangzhou headquarters.
It is planning to roll out these self-driving cars for testing later this year, aiming for fully driverless rides by early 2027.
It's all part of its push to stay ahead in China's super-competitive auto scene with cool new tech.
Robotaxi built with Xpeng's own tech
This robotaxi is built entirely with Xpeng's own tech on its GX platform, making it the first of its kind in China.
Xpeng expects to produce hundreds or even thousands over the next 12-18 months (from May 2026 — roughly May to November 2027), showing it is serious about leading the autonomous driving game.