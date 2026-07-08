Yamaha's new e-scooter comes with dual removable batteries
What's the story
Yamaha has launched its Aerox E electric scooter in India, priced at ₹2.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The new e-scooter is the company's most expensive offering in the country. It comes with dual 1.5kWh removable battery packs and a motor that delivers a peak power of 9.5kW and torque of up to 48Nm. The company claims these batteries are packed with 'high-energy-type cells' for better performance.
Specs
Aerox Electric offers a claimed IDC range of 117km
The Aerox Electric offers a claimed IDC range of 117km and weighs 139kg, making it heavier than the petrol-powered Aerox 155. It also comes with multiple riding modes like Eco, Standard, Power, and Boost for quick overtakes. The braking system includes a front disk brake and a rear disk brake. In terms of design, it closely resembles its petrol-powered counterpart with twin-LED headlights and LED taillights but gets a TFT dash with app-based connectivity instead of an LCD dash.
Tech specs
Comes with keyless operation and navigation support
The Aerox Electric also comes with smartphone connectivity via the Y-Connect app, keyless operation, navigation support, ride statistics, and over-the-air software updates. It also gets dual-channel ABS, traction control, reverse assist, cruise control, all-LED lighting, and USB charging. The scooter is currently available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai through select Blue Square dealerships.