Aerox Electric offers a claimed IDC range of 117km

Yamaha's new e-scooter comes with dual removable batteries

By Mudit Dube 04:23 pm Jul 08, 202604:23 pm

What's the story

Yamaha has launched its Aerox E electric scooter in India, priced at ₹2.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The new e-scooter is the company's most expensive offering in the country. It comes with dual 1.5kWh removable battery packs and a motor that delivers a peak power of 9.5kW and torque of up to 48Nm. The company claims these batteries are packed with 'high-energy-type cells' for better performance.