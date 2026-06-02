Yamaha patents adaptive cruise control for motorcycles to improve stability
Yamaha just patented a smart adaptive cruise control (ACC) system for motorcycles, blending its manual cruise tech with an automated transmission.
The big deal? It helps riders stay balanced and in control, especially when slowing down, something that's always been tricky on two wheels.
This move shows Yamaha is serious about making rides safer through real innovation.
ACC uses radar and automated transmission
The new ACC uses front radar to spot slower vehicles ahead and gently eases off the throttle, while the automated transmission handles smooth gear shifts so the engine doesn't stall.
For harder stops, both brakes kick in and the suspension stiffens up to keep things steady.
Basically, it's designed to react like an experienced rider would, helping you handle unpredictable traffic with more confidence and less stress.