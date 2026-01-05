Next Article
Yamaha R15 series gets ₹5,000 price cut to celebrate 70th anniversary
Yamaha is celebrating 70 years by dropping ₹5,000 off all R15 models in India, starting January 5, 2026.
With this update, the R15 S now starts at ₹1,50,700, the V4 at ₹1,66,200 and the premium R15 M at ₹1,81,100 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Why it matters
The R15 lineup has built a strong fanbase since 2008 for its sporty design and everyday usability—over one million units have hit Indian roads so far.
Powered by a punchy 155cc VVT engine with cool features like traction control and quickshifter, it's especially popular among young riders looking for performance without breaking the bank.
This new price cut makes owning an R15 even more tempting if you're eyeing your first sport bike or an upgrade.