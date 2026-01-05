Yamaha R15 series gets ₹5,000 price cut to celebrate 70th anniversary

Why it matters

The R15 lineup has built a strong fanbase since 2008 for its sporty design and everyday usability—over one million units have hit Indian roads so far.

Powered by a punchy 155cc VVT engine with cool features like traction control and quickshifter, it's especially popular among young riders looking for performance without breaking the bank.

This new price cut makes owning an R15 even more tempting if you're eyeing your first sport bike or an upgrade.