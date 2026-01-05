Yezdi Adventure, Roadster now on Amazon and Flipkart
The Yezdi Adventure and Roadster are now up for grabs online, with prices starting at ₹2.10L for the Roadster and ₹2.12L for the Adventure.
You can buy them directly on Amazon or Flipkart, get bank-affiliated cashback offers, choose easy EMIs, and finish your registration at any of 55 showrooms across major cities.
Quick specs & features
Both bikes run on a punchy 334cc liquid-cooled engine (29.1hp power, 29.62 Nm torque for the Roadster, 29.8 Nm torque for the Adventure) paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist-slipper clutch.
The Adventure is lighter (187kg), has a bigger tank (15.5L), higher ground clearance (220mm), plus traction control and three ABS modes—great if you're into exploring rougher roads.
The Roadster is heavier (194kg) but offers a removable pillion seat and split seat to personalize your ride.
After-sales perks
You get a four-year/50,000km warranty (extendable to six years), roadside assistance for up to eight years, and a five-year maintenance plan—so you can just focus on enjoying the ride without stressing about upkeep.