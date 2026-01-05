Yezdi Adventure, Roadster now on Amazon and Flipkart Auto Jan 05, 2026

The Yezdi Adventure and Roadster are now up for grabs online, with prices starting at ₹2.10L for the Roadster and ₹2.12L for the Adventure.

You can buy them directly on Amazon or Flipkart, get bank-affiliated cashback offers, choose easy EMIs, and finish your registration at any of 55 showrooms across major cities.