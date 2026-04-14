Yamaha recalls approximately 962 2026 TW200s for warped meter gear

Yamaha offering free dealer repairs

If you own one of these bikes, Yamaha will reach out between April 10 and 13. You can get your faulty speedometer drive gear replaced for free at any authorized dealer.

The recall will remain open for the foreseeable future, and parts will be available for up to 15 years.

If you have questions or need help, Yamaha's customer service and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hotline are ready to assist.

Yamaha says it is committed to fixing every affected bike before it hits the road again.