Yamaha recalls approximately 962 2026 TW200s for warped meter gear
Heads up, Yamaha fans: the company is recalling approximately 962 of its 2026 TW200 motorcycles because the speedometers might stop working.
These bikes, made between June and July 2025, have a part in the meter gear that can warp and mess with your speed reading, which could be distracting or even risky on the road.
Yamaha offering free dealer repairs
If you own one of these bikes, Yamaha will reach out between April 10 and 13. You can get your faulty speedometer drive gear replaced for free at any authorized dealer.
The recall will remain open for the foreseeable future, and parts will be available for up to 15 years.
If you have questions or need help, Yamaha's customer service and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hotline are ready to assist.
Yamaha says it is committed to fixing every affected bike before it hits the road again.