Tesla Model Y now supports Grok AI assistant in India
What's the story
Tesla has brought its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features, including the Grok AI assistant, to the Model Y in India. The update comes free of charge through an over-the-air (OTA) update. The new capabilities "bring conversational intelligence directly into the cabin of every Tesla Model Y in India," according to the company.
AI capabilities
Grok can be activated by saying 'Hey Grok'
The Grok AI assistant can be activated by either saying "Hey Grok" or pressing the voice button on the steering wheel.
It supports several Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.
This feature is aimed at making voice-enabled navigation and vehicle intelligence capabilities easier for users in India.
Advanced functionalities
The latest update enhances the Grok AI assistant feature
The latest update, dubbed the Summer 2026 update, enhances the Grok AI Assistant feature with new capabilities.
These include automatic navigation to any destination based on the driver's personal habits and schedule.
Tesla has also highlighted that the new AI-based assistant can help plan multi-stop journeys with voice commands, find nearby Tesla Superchargers, coffee shops, restaurants, hospitals, ATMs, and toilets.
User experience
The AI assistant also explains different alerts and warnings
The Grok AI assistant also explains the different alerts and warnings that appear on the screens of Tesla cars.
Its tone, language, and conversational style can be personalized according to customer preferences.
This level of customization is part of Tesla's commitment to providing an enhanced user experience with its vehicles in India.