Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday asked officials to complete the second phase of Namma (Bengaluru) Metro work by 2024. "You've set a deadline of 2025 for Phase II, but you finish it by 2024. You re-plan and reschedule it so that you can complete it at the earliest because metro rail work causes trouble to people," he said.

Bommai was speaking at an event to mark the "breakthrough" of tunneling for the metro rail line from Cantonment to Shivaji Nagar Metro Station by Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Urja. He said the early completion of the project will help people reach their destination faster and reduce traffic congestion. He also said that he himself will supervise the progress of the Metro Rail work.

Bommai said that the idea is to give metro rail connectivity up to the International Airport. He said that the Centre has also shown its interest to complete the work by providing financial assistance. According to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, the 21.26km new line (Line-6) from Gottigere to Nagawara is part of Phase II of the project.

This line consists of a 7.5 km elevated corridor with six elevated stations and a 13.76 km underground corridor from the south ramp near Jayanagar Fire station to the north ramp at Nagawara with 12 underground stations.

The tunneling from Cantonment to Shivaji Nagar station started on July 30, 2020. "The total length of tunneling to be done is 21.246 km and the total number of TBMs deployed are nine. Till now 3.842 km of tunneling has been completed," the BMRCL said. The cost of the second phase of Namma Metro, which was approved in 2014 is Rs. 30,695 crore.