Bengaluru woman groped, slapped because she rejected 'Instagram friend's' advances

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru , a 21-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and harassed by a man after she rejected his advances. The incident took place on December 22 at around 3:20pm near her Paying Guest (PG) accommodation in Ullal, according to NDTV. The accused, identified as Naveen Kumar, had befriended the victim on Instagram and had been pressuring her to enter into a relationship with him.

Unwanted advances Accused's persistent harassment despite woman's rejection According to the First Information Report (FIR), Kumar and the victim became acquainted through Instagram around the time she posted promotional content in September 2024. However, after she rejected his advances, he allegedly started harassing her. On December 22, Kumar went to the victim's PG accommodation in his car and accosted her when she was outside. He then assaulted her by hitting her on the head, back, and neck while also trying to tear her clothes, according to the complaint.

Public assault Incident captured on CCTV, no bystanders intervened The incident was captured on CCTV, showing Kumar taking the victim's purse before groping her. Despite the presence of two to three bystanders, none intervened to help the victim. After the attack, she immediately informed the police, but Kumar had fled by then. The police launched a manhunt and later arrested him.