190+ companies set for massive IPO wave in 2026, aiming to raise ₹2.5L crore

Who's going public—and what's the buzz?

The list of upcoming IPOs spans everything from telecom and fintech to e-commerce and financial services.

Reliance Jio is expected to steal the spotlight with what could be India's biggest-ever IPO, valued at around ₹11-12 lakh crore.

Big names like NSE, PhonePe (targeting a $12-15 billion valuation), Flipkart (looking at $60-70 billion), and OYO are also lining up their own debuts—making it a year to watch if you're curious about India's next wave of market giants.