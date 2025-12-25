190+ companies set for massive IPO wave in 2026, aiming to raise ₹2.5L crore
India is gearing up for a blockbuster year of IPOs in 2026, with over 190 companies planning to raise more than ₹2.5 lakh crore.
So far, SEBI has already cleared the way for 84 firms to collect ₹1.14 lakh crore, while another 108 are still waiting on approvals for an additional ₹1.46 lakh crore.
Who's going public—and what's the buzz?
The list of upcoming IPOs spans everything from telecom and fintech to e-commerce and financial services.
Reliance Jio is expected to steal the spotlight with what could be India's biggest-ever IPO, valued at around ₹11-12 lakh crore.
Big names like NSE, PhonePe (targeting a $12-15 billion valuation), Flipkart (looking at $60-70 billion), and OYO are also lining up their own debuts—making it a year to watch if you're curious about India's next wave of market giants.