US tariffs squeeze India's toy exports—$400 million market at risk

US buyers turn elsewhere, Indian makers rethink strategy

With US orders down by half for the festive season—thanks to buyers shifting orders to China and Vietnam—Indian exporters are cutting prices and features just to keep up.

Now, they're eyeing India's own massive kids' market and pushing for lower GST rates, while also looking at new markets like Australia and Africa.

Supply chain hiccups with Chinese imports are still a headache, but manufacturers hope diversifying will help them bounce back.