NPS Scheme A: Last chance to switch your investments today
If you're in NPS Tier I Scheme A, today (December 25, 2025) is your last shot to move your money into different asset classes for free.
After this, the PFRDA will merge Scheme A with Schemes C (corporate bonds) and E (equity), changing how your retirement savings are managed.
What's changing and why it matters
Scheme A has limited options and less flexibility—think niche investments with long lock-ins.
The merger into bigger funds means better diversification, more liquidity when you need to withdraw, and a smoother ride for your future returns.
It's also part of a push to modernize NPS and keep up with SEBI's rules.
How to make the switch
Just log in to the CRA portal or visit your Point of Presence (PoP), pick "change asset allocation," and confirm before midnight.
If you do nothing, your money gets merged automatically into C and E schemes.
This is a rare chance to tweak where your retirement savings go—don't let it slip by!