3 new airlines to take off in India post-IndiGo crisis

India's civil aviation sector is set to witness the entry of three new airlines, namely Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for these carriers in a bid to offer more choice for passengers. The move is part of the government's effort to diversify the aviation market and reduce reliance on a few dominant players, following the recent IndiGo flight crisis.

Market dynamics Government's strategy to enhance competition in aviation sector The Indian aviation market is currently dominated largely by IndiGo and the Air India Group (Air India and Air India Express). They account for more than 90% of domestic operations, with IndiGo alone holding 65% of the market share. The government hopes that the entry of new airlines will stimulate competition and provide consumers with more options. This comes after recent disruptions at IndiGo, highlighting the risks of over-reliance on a single carrier in an expanding market like India.

Airline profiles New airlines and their operational plans Al Hind Air is backed by the Kerala-based Alhind Group, which has prior experience in the travel and related services sector. FlyExpress is another proposed airline looking to enter the domestic market amid strong demand for air travel. Meanwhile, Shankh Air, which received its NOC before the other two, plans to start operations in 2026. All three carriers will be required to complete several regulatory and operational steps before launching commercial services.

Minister's statement Civil Aviation Minister confirms approvals for new airlines Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has confirmed the government granted approvals to three new airlines in a post on X. He said that the ministry had met teams from Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air was already cleared earlier, the NOCs for Al Hind Air and FlyExpress were issued this week. The minister also emphasized that promoting more airlines has been a long-standing goal of the government, given India's aviation sector's rapid growth.