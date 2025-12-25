2025 IPOs hit all-time high with ₹1.75 lakh crore raised Business Dec 25, 2025

India's IPO scene just broke records—₹1.75 lakh crore was raised in 2025, beating last year's total and showing how much investor interest has grown.

There were 103 mainboard listings this year (up from 91), and eight big IPOs alone pulled in nearly half the total at ₹78,300 crore.