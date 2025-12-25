2025 IPOs hit all-time high with ₹1.75 lakh crore raised
India's IPO scene just broke records—₹1.75 lakh crore was raised in 2025, beating last year's total and showing how much investor interest has grown.
There were 103 mainboard listings this year (up from 91), and eight big IPOs alone pulled in nearly half the total at ₹78,300 crore.
Who led the charge?
Tata Capital topped the list by raising ₹15,512 crore in October, followed by HDB Financial Services with ₹12,500 crore and LG Electronics India at ₹11,605 crore.
ICICI Prudential AMC also made waves with a December IPO of ₹10,602 crore.
Other names like Hexaware Technologies, Lenskart, Groww, and Meesho also had strong showings.
Big year for SMEs too
It wasn't just the big players—small and medium enterprises (SMEs) had a standout year as well.
With 267 SME IPOs bringing in ₹11,429 crore (up from ₹8,761 crore last year), it's clear that more companies than ever are joining the public markets.