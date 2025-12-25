India Inc's big move: ₹22.56L cr raised beyond banks

Bank loans grew by 11% to ₹194.48 lakh crore this year, but non-bank funding jumped even faster—up 17% to ₹95.91 lakh crore. So far in FY26, new funding from non-banks shot up by 29%, outpacing the 18% rise from banks.

Why the shift?

With easier policy rates and more cash flowing in the system, companies are turning to market-based options like bonds and stocks for money.

Gaura Sengupta of IDFC First Bank points out that non-bank funding now makes up a bigger slice of total credit.