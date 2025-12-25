Coforge launches EvolveOps. AI for autonomous IT operations
Coforge just announced EvolveOps. AI, a new AI-powered platform designed to handle IT operations with minimal human effort—especially in complex, hybrid cloud setups.
Announced in December 2025, it's all about helping companies move faster toward AI-first workflows using open-source tech and adaptable plugins.
What makes EvolveOps. AI stand out?
EvolveOps. AI comes with 28 specialized "personas" (think: SRE, Cloud, Kubernetes, FinOps) that tackle different IT tasks automatically.
Coforge says it can cut downtime by 25%, slash operational costs by 40%, speed up incident fixes by 60%, and get products to market 40% quicker.
Basically, it's built to make IT smoother and more efficient.
Flexibility and pricing
Part of Coforge's "Mission Zero" push (zero disruption, zero touch), the platform lets teams choose between having humans in the loop or going fully hands-off.