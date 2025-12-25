Coforge launches EvolveOps. AI for autonomous IT operations

What makes EvolveOps. AI stand out?

EvolveOps. AI comes with 28 specialized "personas" (think: SRE, Cloud, Kubernetes, FinOps) that tackle different IT tasks automatically.

Coforge says it can cut downtime by 25%, slash operational costs by 40%, speed up incident fixes by 60%, and get products to market 40% quicker.

Basically, it's built to make IT smoother and more efficient.