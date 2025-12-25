Indian stock markets take a Christmas break

On Wednesday, trading was pretty quiet and both Sensex and Nifty slipped a bit—Sensex dropped 116 points and Nifty lost 35. Some companies like Trent and Apollo Hospitals did well, but others like Wipro and Interglobe Aviation took a hit.

Why did things slow down?

With the holiday week kicking in, market activity was low and things felt volatile.

As Nagaraj Shetti from HDFC Securities noted, the session was volatile with a bearish trend.

Meanwhile, the rupee weakened against the dollar as foreign investors pulled out money—even though the RBI tried to steady things with some of its usual moves.