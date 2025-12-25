NVIDIA to acquire AI chip startup Groq for $20 billion

Why Groq matters right now

Groq was started by Jonathan Ross, who helped build Google's TPU, and the company has been on a serious growth streak.

Just a few months ago, they raised $750 million at a $6.9 billion valuation.

Their tech is now powering projects for over 2 million developers—up from only 356,000 last year—which really shows how much demand there is for smarter, more efficient AI hardware.

This deal signals that NVIDIA is doubling down on making AI even faster and more accessible.