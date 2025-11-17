25% of Indian companies lost over $1 million to cyberattacks, says PwC
A PwC survey found that 1 in 4 Indian firms lost more than $1 million to cyber incidents in the past three years, with bigger companies hit even harder.
Still, nearly 9 out of 10 plan to spend more on cybersecurity next year.
Where's the money going?
Companies are ramping up budgets mainly due to rising threats, regulatory demands, and digital transformation.
Almost half are prioritizing AI investment, and a third are focusing on cloud security.
Many are also consolidating their security tools and deploying automation solutions.
The talent crunch
Despite bigger budgets and new tech, finding skilled people is tough—60% say there's not enough AI expertise for cyber defense.
Half struggle with overall skill shortages, so upskilling is on the rise but talent gaps remain a real challenge.