Just 33% of 37L missing phones recovered in India 

The CEIR data also shows a stark difference in recovery rates across different states.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest recovery rate with 1,57,195 phones recovered out of 3,31,896 traced devices. This translates to a recovery rate of nearly 47.3%.

In contrast, Delhi's recovery rate is just 7.7%, with only 51,043 out of over six lakh traced mobile phones being returned to their owners.