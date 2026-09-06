Just 33% of 37L missing phones recovered in India
What's the story
The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) has revealed that a staggering 36.7 lakh missing mobile phones were traced in India. However, the recovery rate is alarmingly low at just 13.39 lakh devices recovered till September 6, 2026. This means that only about one-third of the traced phones have been returned to their owners, highlighting the challenges in recovering lost or stolen devices in India.
Recovery disparities
Recovery rates vary across states
The CEIR data also shows a stark difference in recovery rates across different states.
Uttar Pradesh has the highest recovery rate with 1,57,195 phones recovered out of 3,31,896 traced devices. This translates to a recovery rate of nearly 47.3%.
In contrast, Delhi's recovery rate is just 7.7%, with only 51,043 out of over six lakh traced mobile phones being returned to their owners.
Immediate actions
What to do if your phone gets lost or stolen
If you lose your phone, the first thing to do is to locate, lock, and wipe the device's data using remote tracking tools.
This protects sensitive data from being misused by others.
If remote access isn't possible, contact your telecom operator immediately to block the SIM card and then block the handset through CEIR or the Sanchar Saathi system.
Security measures
Inform banks and payment-service providers
You should also inform your bank and payment-service providers about the lost phone. If necessary, disable mobile banking access and sign out of main accounts.
Change passwords for email, social media platforms, and banking apps to prevent unauthorized access.
Filing a police report can help with recovery or insurance claims, but finding a device after it's reported lost/stolen can be difficult.
Purchase safety
Verify device before buying 2nd-hand phone
The CEIR platform also lets consumers verify the authenticity of a device before buying it. This is especially helpful when buying a second-hand phone.
The government portal recommends checking the device's IMEI status before making a purchase to avoid legal trouble later on.
With millions of devices already blocked through this system, it emphasizes that smartphone security is closely tied to financial security.