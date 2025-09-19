3AI becomes 1st Indian AI startup to file for IPO

3AI connects 50,000 paid members across 34 countries and works with leaders from about 400 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and 600 organizations. Its GCC1 marketplace links GCCs with partners for talent and AI solutions. The company has stayed profitable for four years and currently employs 122 people.

Plans to use IPO proceeds to expand internationally

Money from the IPO will help 3AI grow in tier-2 Indian cities and expand further into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The team plans to hire over 300 more people in the next three years as they scale up both at home and abroad.