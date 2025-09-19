3AI becomes 1st Indian AI startup to file for IPO
AI platform 3AI is gearing up to raise ₹25 crore via an IPO on the BSE SME Exchange, making it the first Indian AI company to go public on this platform.
There's also a green shoe option if demand goes beyond expectations—a notable step forward for AI startups in India.
The company's business in numbers
3AI connects 50,000 paid members across 34 countries and works with leaders from about 400 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and 600 organizations.
Its GCC1 marketplace links GCCs with partners for talent and AI solutions.
The company has stayed profitable for four years and currently employs 122 people.
Plans to use IPO proceeds to expand internationally
Money from the IPO will help 3AI grow in tier-2 Indian cities and expand further into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
The team plans to hire over 300 more people in the next three years as they scale up both at home and abroad.