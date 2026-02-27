42% retail employees considering leaving their jobs: Survey
A new survey of over 300,000 retail employees across India found that 42% are thinking about leaving their jobs, while 24% report being burned out.
Even though trust in companies has gone up, how people actually feel at work hasn't really changed.
Leaders fall short on building real connections with staff
While leaders scored high on strategy, they fell short on building real connections with staff.
Many employees still don't feel respected at work—the report notes 40% do not consistently feel respected and that dignity is strongly associated with engagement, but it does not directly link lack of respect to higher burnout or attrition.
How to tackle burnout
Burnout rates dropped by half when managers showed genuine care and were approachable.
Feeling valued also boosted engagement, and, together with stronger authentic connections with leaders and lower burnout, was associated with greater confidence in delivering great customer service.
Top companies in the retail sector
Reliance Retail, Titan Company, Shoppers Stop, Flipkart, and Myntra were recognized among India's Best Workplaces in Retail 2026.