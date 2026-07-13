47% gains in 4 days: What's driving Kalyan Jewellers shares?

Despite the entire 28-day Adhik Maas period, a once-in-three-years occasion generally considered unfavorable for weddings, falling in the recently concluded quarter, Kalyan Jewellers has performed well.

The company's strong performance is credited to healthy operating momentum and robust same-store sales growth across key Indian markets.

Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities noted that the shares have shown a fresh consolidation breakout on the weekly chart with rising trading volumes.