49% millennials anxious about losing jobs to AI: Survey
Business
Nearly half of Indian millennials are anxious about losing their jobs to AI in the next few years, according to a new survey by Great Place to Work.
The study highlights growing concerns among young professionals about how quickly AI is changing the workplace.
Gen Z, millennials more worried than older generations
Millennials (49%) and Gen Z (45%) are more worried about AI job loss than older generations.
The anxiety isn't just talk—40% of those concerned say they're considering changing jobs because of it.
With 67% of workplaces already using AI at an intermediate or advanced level, it's clear this tech shift is on everyone's mind.