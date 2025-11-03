Manufacturing PMI hits 5-year high, driven by strong domestic demand

Manufacturers are getting more efficient, picking up new clients, and investing in tech. Companies have been hiring for 20 months straight to keep up with growth. Export orders aren't growing as fast as before, but they're still solid.

Input costs are rising more slowly, but manufacturers are worried

Good news—input costs (like raw materials) are rising more slowly now.

But companies are charging more because freight and labor costs keep climbing, keeping the rate of price increases at its highest in nearly 12 years.

Even with some worries about higher costs, most manufacturers feel confident about the future—especially with GST reforms and steady demand on their side.