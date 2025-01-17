5 quintessential credit cards for esports enthusiasts in India
What's the story
Choosing the right credit card can significantly amplify the gaming experience for eSports aficionados in India.
The perfect card delivers rewards, cash back, and perks on all your online purchases, including games, subscriptions, and hardware.
This article analyzes five credit cards that offer exceptional value to gamers, with reward structures, acceptance, and benefits tailored to the gaming lifestyle.
Premium perks
HDFC Infinia: A gamer's premium choice
The HDFC Infinia Credit Card provides a high reward rate of five points for every ₹150 spent online, making it perfect for gamers making digital purchases.
While it comes with benefits like unlimited golf coaching, gamers will appreciate its low forex mark-up fee of two percent for international transactions.
With its high reward rate and flexibility, this card is a gamer's secret weapon.
Online spending
Diners Club Black: Maximize online rewards
For big-time online spenders (and gamers), the HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card is a power-up. You can score up to 10X reward points on SmartBuy (including gaming expenses).
Plus, with yearly memberships like Amazon Prime included, you're getting value beyond your gaming world.
Just watch out for the lower acceptance in India compared to other networks. Keep a backup card handy!
High reward rate
YES BANK Marquee: Tailored for online gamers
The Yes Bank Marquee Credit Card is a dream come true for online shoppers, boasting a stellar four and a half percent reward rate on digital transactions redeemable as shopping vouchers.
This perk is a game-changer for gamers who buy games or digital content often.
Combined with premium benefits like complimentary memberships, this card is a no-brainer for anyone with substantial online spending.
Cashback benefits
Cashback SBI Card: Budget-friendly gaming rewards
By providing a simple 5% cashback on all online spends without any merchant limitations, the Cashback SBI Card remains a top pick for frugal gamers.
Even though the recent modifications mean digital gaming transactions no longer earn rewards points, its wide-ranging cashback advantages and extra features (like fuel surcharge waivers) make it a appealing option for daily use.
Choosing the right card
Axis Bank ACE: Versatile spending rewards
The Axis Bank ACE Credit Card, although not specifically tailored to eSports, provides a substantial five percent cashback on bill payments, encompassing internet services crucial for gaming.
Gamers can also benefit from up to four percent cashback on dining out.
With wide acceptance and discounts at partner merchants, it's a flexible option for gamers seeking to optimize rewards on their spending.