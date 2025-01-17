What's the story

Tax exemptions and homebuying: two words that can send even the most seasoned investors into a frenzy.

But what if we told you that there's a section of the Income Tax Act designed to make your homeownership dreams a little lighter on the wallet?

Enter Section 54F! This unsung hero offers substantial tax relief for homebuyers, helping you unlock the benefits of investing in residential properties.

So, let's break it down—making tax exemptions less of a puzzle.