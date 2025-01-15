What's the story

Divorce isn't just about breaking hearts; it's about breaking the bank too, and one of the biggest financial debates is alimony.

But here's the twist—did you know the taxman has a say in the matter? Alimony payments in India don't just affect your post-divorce lifestyle, they can also shake up your tax returns.

If you're in the middle of a messy divorce or just curious about the rules, here's what you need to know about alimony and tax impact.