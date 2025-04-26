5 unexpected tips to boost grocery savings effortlessly
What's the story
Saving money on groceries can be quite a task, considering the ever-fluctuating prices and never-ending options.
But there are some surprising tricks that can help you save some amount without skimping on quality or quantity.
These tips are not the regular ones of using coupons or buying in bulk, but offer new angles to make grocery shopping more affordable and effective.
Digital deals
Use store apps for exclusive discounts
Many grocery stores provide exclusive discounts through their mobile apps.
By downloading these apps, you can avail special promotions and digital coupons that aren't available when you visit stores.
This way, you can save an additional 5% to 10% on your total bill by simply scanning your phone at checkout.
Timing tactics
Shop midweek for better prices
Shopping midweek can also help you score better deals.
Stores often restock shelves and mark down items after the weekend rush.
So, a visit to the store on a Tuesday or Wednesday might help you find fresh produce at reduced prices, and clearance items that need to be sold quickly.
Brand swap
Buy generic brands for quality savings
Switching to generic/store brands from name brands can save you a lot of money without compromising on quality.
Most generic products are made by the same company that manufactures name-brand products but are sold at a much lower price.
This simple switch could cut your grocery expenses by as much as 30%.
Sale savvy
Plan meals around sales flyers
Before heading out for groceries, always take a moment to go through the weekly sales flyers from your local stores.
Planning your meals around what's on sale not only maximizes your savings, but also brings variety into your diet.
This trick is effective in steering clear of impulse purchases. It ensures that your spending is focused on discounted items.
Cashback boost
Utilize cashback apps post-purchase
After you're done with your shopping trip, use cashback apps offering rebates on select products bought.
By uploading receipts via these platforms, shoppers can get back a percentage of their spending over time—sometimes even 20%.
This post-purchase technique brings another level of savings, apart from instant discounts at checkout.