Market cap of India's top 5 firms down ₹1L crore

The combined market capitalization of five out of the top 10 most-valued companies in India, including HDFC Bank , ICICI Bank , Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever, fell by over ₹1 lakh crore last week. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended the week on a flat note with a negative bias. HDFC Bank suffered the most with its valuation falling by over ₹56,000 crore.

Market trends Ajit Mishra on market performance Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said the markets ended last week on a largely flat note with a negative bias. He explained that this reflected underlying caution among participants. Despite a positive tone in the first three sessions, Thursday's sharp decline erased gains and led to a volatile final session.

Valuation drop Companies that suffered the most HDFC Bank's market capitalization fell by ₹56,124.48 crore to ₹12,01,267.28 crore last week. Hindustan Unilever's valuation also dropped by ₹18,009.62 crore to ₹4,89,631.32 crore, while Bajaj Finance lost ₹15,338.42 crore bringing its value down to ₹5,16,715.12 crore. The market capitalization of TCS declined by ₹7,127.63 crore, while ICICI Bank's value edged lower by ₹6,171.72 crore last week alone.

Advertisement