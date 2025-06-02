What's the story

Managing debt can be a daunting task, but with the right strategies, it is possible to make the process less stressful.

While traditional methods like budgeting and cutting expenses are well-known, there are some lesser-known approaches that can also be effective.

These strategies focus on changing perspectives and habits to ease the burden of debt repayment.

Here are five uncommon strategies that might help you tackle your debt in a stress-free manner.