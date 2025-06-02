Fresh trouble for Adani as US probes Iran LPG link
What's the story
US prosecutors are investigating Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's companies, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The inquiry centers on the alleged import of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India through their Mundra port in Gujarat.
A recent investigation by the WSJ found tankers traveling between Mundra and the Persian Gulf showing characteristics typical of ships dodging sanctions.
Investigation details
US Justice Department examines LPG tankers linked to Adani
The US Justice Department is said to be examining the operations of several LPG tankers that have been used to transport goods for Adani Enterprises.
An Adani Group spokesperson denied any intentional involvement in sanctions evasion or trade involving Iranian-origin LPG.
"Adani categorically denies any deliberate engagement in sanctions evasion or trade involving Iranian-origin LPG," a company spokesman told WSJ.
Denial and ignorance
Adani Group denies allegations, unaware of US investigation
The spokesperson for the Adani Group also said they were unaware of any US investigation into this matter.
Notably, this isn't the first time that Gautam Adani's businesses have come under scrutiny.
The inquiry comes months after some allegations were made against Gautam and his nephew, Sagar Adani.
They were accused of bribing officials to secure power supply contracts and misleading American investors during fundraising efforts in the country.
Legal recourse
Response to US allegations
The Adani Group has termed the allegations against them as "baseless." They have also promised to pursue "all possible legal recourse" in response.
In May, US President Donald Trump had ordered an end to all imports of Iranian oil or petrochemical products.
Trump also warned that any country or individual purchasing from the country would immediately face secondary sanctions.