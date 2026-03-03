5 overlooked but useful loans you need to know about

India's financial landscape is dotted with a plethora of loan options, some of which are not as well-known but can be quite useful. These unique loans are tailored for specific needs and can be a great option for those looking for something different than the usual personal or home loan. Knowing these options can help borrowers make informed decisions according to their requirements.

#1 Skill development loans for education Skill development loans are designed to finance vocational training and skill enhancement programs. These loans are offered by several banks in collaboration with government initiatives. They aim to empower individuals by providing financial support for courses that improve employability. The interest rates on these loans are usually subsidized by the government, making them an attractive option for those looking to upgrade their skills without incurring heavy debt.

#2 Green loans for eco-friendly projects Green loans are specifically designed for projects that promote sustainability and environmental conservation. Be it installing solar panels or setting up rainwater harvesting systems at home, these loans provide financial assistance at lower interest rates than conventional ones. They encourage eco-friendly practices among homeowners and contribute to a greener planet.

#3 Agriculture equipment financing Agriculture equipment financing is a specialized loan category aimed at farmers who need to purchase or upgrade machinery like tractors, plows, or irrigation systems. These loans are usually offered at lower interest rates, owing to the significance of agriculture in India's economy. By making it easier for farmers to access modern equipment, this financing option helps improve productivity and efficiency in farming operations.

#4 Medical emergency loans without collateral Medical emergency loans provide immediate financial aid during unexpected health crises without requiring collateral security from the borrower. These short-term loans come with quick approval processes and flexible repayment terms. They are ideal for covering urgent medical expenses when time is of the essence, and other forms of credit may not be available.